Uzodimma Assigns Portfolios to 95 Aides

Imo State Governor, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma, has assigned portfolios to 95 aides designated as Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the Governor.

According to a Press Statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, Governor Uzodimma had directed that his approval be conveyed to the Office of the Secretary to Government of Imo State on Monday, June 15, 2020.

In the governor’s approval, 63 Special Advisers were assigned different portfolios while 32 also were assigned portfolios as Senior Special Assistants.

The governor had earlier inaugurated the aides.

Below are the lists of the aides and their portfolios:

LIST OF SPECIAL ADVISERS TO GOVERNOR

S/NNAMEPORTFOLIO
1Prof. Henry NjokuChief Tech. Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Dev. & Rehabilitation Council
2Hon. (Mrs.) Ruby EmeleLocal Govt. & Chieftaincy Affairs
3Hon. (Mrs.) Christina UdeSustainable Dev. Goals & Humanitarian Services (SDG)
4Hon. Dr. Bathos NwadikePolitical
5Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji NgoziStrategy & Development
6Hon. Macdonald EbereSA/ General Manager  ENTRACO
7Engr. Ikpamezie InnocentSA/ General Manager  OCDA
8Hon. Dominic UzowuruInter-Party
9Amaka OkaforElectronic/New Media
10Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke Macillina .A.Health
11Doris Tony-AnyanwuInternational Cooperation/NEPAD
12Ifeanyi OparaLabour Matters
13Hon. Chief Canice Moore .C. NwachukwuRevenue Mobilization and Capacity Development
14Ikem UnaebguAviation/Airport Project
15Hon. Wilson NwaforRecreation Parks & Open Spaces Dev.
16Barr. (Mrs.) Ogechi Njoku-EhirimNGO, Grants, Anchor Borrowers & Cooperatives
17Okey UdohRural Projects
18Chief Agugbue OduonyemmaCulture & Tourism
19Dr. Uzoma Patrick ChidiLiason Lagos
20Chief Achonwa Gibson NjamanzaAgric. Development Programme (ADP)
21Okenze Blyden AmajirionwuMarket & Allied Matters
22Pharm. Prisca Amaka OnwumereCommerce & Networking
23Hon. Engr. Francis ChukwuProject Monitoring- Okigwe Zone
24Nkiruka Okafor Ezuma OluohaState Health Ins. Scheme
25Chief Sam EjioguPools Betting & Gaming
26Hon Sam Osuji (Barr)Agricultural Loans
27Chief Mrs. Josephine NnohamWomen Mobilization
28Mrs. Celia Osakwe HibbertDiaspora-America/Asia
29Elder Aloysius NnawugoDiaspora-Europe
30Dr. Samuelson Emehibe (Disabled)Special Citizen
31Dr. (Mrs.) Obianuju NwokejiobiPrimary Health
32Chief Kenneth OkaforTransport & Motor Parks
33Hon. Chief Tanana Biaduo-Urban Water Supply
34Hon. Daniel C. Ikpeazu-Special Project
35Chief Barr. Augustine NnawuiheHousing
36Mr. Ikenna NlemigboSports & Youth Development
37Chief Emeka UdegbulemFinance
38Hon. Ferdinand UzodinmaProject Monitoring – Orlu Zone
39Hon. Austen NwachukwuNASS Matters
40Chief Regis UwakweSpecial Duties
41Mr. Chinedu OkonkwoSpecial Mobilization
42Hon. Charles EjioguOil Beeches, Abatoris & Agric. Prod. Pricing & Control
43Nze Eddy OlewuikeProject Monitoring-Owerri  Zone
44Mr. Joseph OputaISOPADEC
45Hon. Oyibo NwaneriHouse of Assembly Liason
46Chief Kingsley UfereMining Matters
47Chidi OnyewuchiSkill Acquisition
48Stanley NwalokaVoters Education & registration
49Hon. Ugochukwu NzekwePublic Safety
50Chief Perry OparaSpecial Duties II
51Group Capt. Pat OkibedePension Matters
52Philip O.U. OkonkwoOwerri Industrial Areas Development
53Engr. Sam NwairePower & Energy
54Justices Remigious OkoyeExecutive Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Services (IIRS)
55Nwodu Lawrence ChukwuemekaInternally Generated Revenue (IGR)
56Mrs. Nina NwaoluSignage and Advertisement
57Mrs. Florence AnichebeSpecial Duties III
58Jimmy Imo (KSC)Imo State Liason Office, Abuja
59Right Hon. Goodluck N. OpiaCoordinator Petroleum & Gas Matters
60Igwe BenjaminElectoral Matters
61Barr Lordrick C. EnehUrban Development
62Very. Rev. CNN NwanebuReligious Affairs
63Bobby Uchechukwu MichealEntertainment

LIST OF SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO GOVERNOR

S/NNAMEPORTFOLIO
1Hajiya Fatima HamzaGender & Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Women)
2Alhaji Suleman IbrahimGender & Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Men)
3Lady Kate OsigwePrimary School Rehabilitation
4Evang. Treasure AhanonuSanitation Owerri Urban
5Eric UwakweYouths
6Ikegwuruka John DonaldArtisans and Technicians
7Hon. Okiro Saviour S. ChimaTraffic Management
8Charles Chinedu AkakemEstate Development
9Chinonye E. AgogbuoEntertainment
10Praise Oluchi SonateSch. Hygiene & Health Education
11Nwokedi Stamford ArinzePublic Enlightenment
12Obioha OkwuonuProtocol & Passages
13Amanze B. NjemanzeUrban Development
14Franklin OparajiStudent Affairs
15Charles EbuonumaSpecial Citizens
16Hon. Nweke ChimezieRoad Rehabilitation & Monitoring
17Hon. (Mrs.) Ibekwe ChikaCommunity Relations – Owerri Zone
18Franca UZodinmaSpecial Duties – Domestics G/House
19Engr. Chima AkuzieSpecial Mobilization – Okigwe Zone
20Barr. M. D. ZubairuLegal
21Hon. (Mrs.) Ihemdi NgoziCommunity Relations – Orlu Zone
22Mr. Tony AkunemeInformation Technology
23Mr. Modestus NwankpaPrint Media – Local
24Mr. Chidinma OparaochaSpecial Education & Orphanages
25Gozie NzeribeDrainage & Desilting
26Valentine AkubudikeAda-Palm Matters
27Ifeanyi OruhRural Development
28Nze James ChinagoromPublic Utilities
29Eke Ikechukwu HenryTourism & Hospitality
30Agasu Uchenna EmmanuelAgro-Input Distribution
31Mrs. Gloria Chinyere IgweSustainable Development Goals
32Hon. Mrs. Blessing NwobaCommunity Relations – Okigwe Zone

Oguwike Nwachuku
CPS/Media Adviser to Executive Governor of Imo State.
June 16, 2020.

