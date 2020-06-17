Uzodimma Assigns Portfolios to 95 Aides

Imo State Governor, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma, has assigned portfolios to 95 aides designated as Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the Governor.

According to a Press Statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, Governor Uzodimma had directed that his approval be conveyed to the Office of the Secretary to Government of Imo State on Monday, June 15, 2020.

In the governor’s approval, 63 Special Advisers were assigned different portfolios while 32 also were assigned portfolios as Senior Special Assistants.

The governor had earlier inaugurated the aides.

Below are the lists of the aides and their portfolios:



LIST OF SPECIAL ADVISERS TO GOVERNOR

S/N NAME PORTFOLIO 1 Prof. Henry Njoku Chief Tech. Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Dev. & Rehabilitation Council 2 Hon. (Mrs.) Ruby Emele Local Govt. & Chieftaincy Affairs 3 Hon. (Mrs.) Christina Ude Sustainable Dev. Goals & Humanitarian Services (SDG) 4 Hon. Dr. Bathos Nwadike Political 5 Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji Ngozi Strategy & Development 6 Hon. Macdonald Ebere SA/ General Manager ENTRACO 7 Engr. Ikpamezie Innocent SA/ General Manager OCDA 8 Hon. Dominic Uzowuru Inter-Party 9 Amaka Okafor Electronic/New Media 10 Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke Macillina .A. Health 11 Doris Tony-Anyanwu International Cooperation/NEPAD 12 Ifeanyi Opara Labour Matters 13 Hon. Chief Canice Moore .C. Nwachukwu Revenue Mobilization and Capacity Development 14 Ikem Unaebgu Aviation/Airport Project 15 Hon. Wilson Nwafor Recreation Parks & Open Spaces Dev. 16 Barr. (Mrs.) Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim NGO, Grants, Anchor Borrowers & Cooperatives 17 Okey Udoh Rural Projects 18 Chief Agugbue Oduonyemma Culture & Tourism 19 Dr. Uzoma Patrick Chidi Liason Lagos 20 Chief Achonwa Gibson Njamanza Agric. Development Programme (ADP) 21 Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu Market & Allied Matters 22 Pharm. Prisca Amaka Onwumere Commerce & Networking 23 Hon. Engr. Francis Chukwu Project Monitoring- Okigwe Zone 24 Nkiruka Okafor Ezuma Oluoha State Health Ins. Scheme 25 Chief Sam Ejiogu Pools Betting & Gaming 26 Hon Sam Osuji (Barr) Agricultural Loans 27 Chief Mrs. Josephine Nnoham Women Mobilization 28 Mrs. Celia Osakwe Hibbert Diaspora-America/Asia 29 Elder Aloysius Nnawugo Diaspora-Europe 30 Dr. Samuelson Emehibe (Disabled) Special Citizen 31 Dr. (Mrs.) Obianuju Nwokejiobi Primary Health 32 Chief Kenneth Okafor Transport & Motor Parks 33 Hon. Chief Tanana Biaduo- Urban Water Supply 34 Hon. Daniel C. Ikpeazu- Special Project 35 Chief Barr. Augustine Nnawuihe Housing 36 Mr. Ikenna Nlemigbo Sports & Youth Development 37 Chief Emeka Udegbulem Finance 38 Hon. Ferdinand Uzodinma Project Monitoring – Orlu Zone 39 Hon. Austen Nwachukwu NASS Matters 40 Chief Regis Uwakwe Special Duties 41 Mr. Chinedu Okonkwo Special Mobilization 42 Hon. Charles Ejiogu Oil Beeches, Abatoris & Agric. Prod. Pricing & Control 43 Nze Eddy Olewuike Project Monitoring-Owerri Zone 44 Mr. Joseph Oputa ISOPADEC 45 Hon. Oyibo Nwaneri House of Assembly Liason 46 Chief Kingsley Ufere Mining Matters 47 Chidi Onyewuchi Skill Acquisition 48 Stanley Nwaloka Voters Education & registration 49 Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe Public Safety 50 Chief Perry Opara Special Duties II 51 Group Capt. Pat Okibede Pension Matters 52 Philip O.U. Okonkwo Owerri Industrial Areas Development 53 Engr. Sam Nwaire Power & Energy 54 Justices Remigious Okoye Executive Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Services (IIRS) 55 Nwodu Lawrence Chukwuemeka Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) 56 Mrs. Nina Nwaolu Signage and Advertisement 57 Mrs. Florence Anichebe Special Duties III 58 Jimmy Imo (KSC) Imo State Liason Office, Abuja 59 Right Hon. Goodluck N. Opia Coordinator Petroleum & Gas Matters 60 Igwe Benjamin Electoral Matters 61 Barr Lordrick C. Eneh Urban Development 62 Very. Rev. CNN Nwanebu Religious Affairs 63 Bobby Uchechukwu Micheal Entertainment

LIST OF SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO GOVERNOR

S/N NAME PORTFOLIO 1 Hajiya Fatima Hamza Gender & Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Women) 2 Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim Gender & Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Men) 3 Lady Kate Osigwe Primary School Rehabilitation 4 Evang. Treasure Ahanonu Sanitation Owerri Urban 5 Eric Uwakwe Youths 6 Ikegwuruka John Donald Artisans and Technicians 7 Hon. Okiro Saviour S. Chima Traffic Management 8 Charles Chinedu Akakem Estate Development 9 Chinonye E. Agogbuo Entertainment 10 Praise Oluchi Sonate Sch. Hygiene & Health Education 11 Nwokedi Stamford Arinze Public Enlightenment 12 Obioha Okwuonu Protocol & Passages 13 Amanze B. Njemanze Urban Development 14 Franklin Oparaji Student Affairs 15 Charles Ebuonuma Special Citizens 16 Hon. Nweke Chimezie Road Rehabilitation & Monitoring 17 Hon. (Mrs.) Ibekwe Chika Community Relations – Owerri Zone 18 Franca UZodinma Special Duties – Domestics G/House 19 Engr. Chima Akuzie Special Mobilization – Okigwe Zone 20 Barr. M. D. Zubairu Legal 21 Hon. (Mrs.) Ihemdi Ngozi Community Relations – Orlu Zone 22 Mr. Tony Akuneme Information Technology 23 Mr. Modestus Nwankpa Print Media – Local 24 Mr. Chidinma Oparaocha Special Education & Orphanages 25 Gozie Nzeribe Drainage & Desilting 26 Valentine Akubudike Ada-Palm Matters 27 Ifeanyi Oruh Rural Development 28 Nze James Chinagorom Public Utilities 29 Eke Ikechukwu Henry Tourism & Hospitality 30 Agasu Uchenna Emmanuel Agro-Input Distribution 31 Mrs. Gloria Chinyere Igwe Sustainable Development Goals 32 Hon. Mrs. Blessing Nwoba Community Relations – Okigwe Zone

Oguwike Nwachuku

CPS/Media Adviser to Executive Governor of Imo State.

June 16, 2020.