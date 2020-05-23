Uzodimma Felicitates with Muslims on Eid-El-Fitr

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of their Eid-el-Fitr celebration and for successfully completing their Ramadan Fast.



In his message to the Muslim community in the country on Saturday, Governor Uzodimma commended them for their resilience, dedication, patience and self-sacrifice in the face of the coronavirus pandemic challenge ravaging the global community, and urged the Muslims to depend solely on God in all situations.



Governor Uzodimma said God has been merciful to Nigeria and Nigerians and advised the Muslim faithful to remain steadfast in their prayer for a one united, peaceful and prosperous country.



The Governor said this year’s Eid-el-Fitr ceremony which seemed “marred” by the Covid-19 has provided an opportunity for the Muslim faithful to reflect deeply on the awesomeness of God in the face of predicament.



He urged the Muslim faithful to use the period of Eid-el-Fitri to remember the vulnerable, weak, and needy in our midst and show them love.





