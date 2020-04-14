By Ogu Bundu Nwadike

One of the major problems of Imo State is deficit of good roads. At a point, as at May 29, 2019 when His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ogbuagu Emeka Ihedioha CON KSC FNIFST was inaugurated as sixth democratically elected governor of Imo State, 90% of the roads in Imo State weren’t motorable and passable to pedestrians.

That truth was most evident on roads in the rural areas of the State. And Imo State remains over 80% rural in setting and outlook. The bad road condition had a lot of negative effects, with rural-urban migration, and agricultural activities and productivity as worse hit!

Experience has shown that because of dearth of leadership acumen and capacity, integrity, probity, transparency and accountability, the then governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, corruptly abandoned Imo roads to rot and decay.

As governor, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha earmarked 25 key roads across Imo State – Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe Zones – for construction. He awarded contracts for these roads.

The fortune of Imo roads was enlarge with the Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) which was kick-started when Ihedioha paid the required counterpart funding.

On the whole, some 500 kilometers of roads were being constructed simultaneously in Imo State in the last quarter of 2019, owing to the delays posed by the rains of that year which lasted into November.

The contracts for the construction of the roads were ongoing as at January 14, 2020 when the Supreme Court removed Gov. Ihedioha and made Senator Hope Uzodimma governor.

For the better part of the period from that January 14 till mid March, the road construction was stalled. It was in about that mid-March that work commenced again, after Uzodimma did the needful and got the contractors back to the sites.

Incidentally, by that mid-March, Imo State had already had its first rains of the year 2020.

About four weeks after, that’s in this second week of April, the rainy season has arrived, while the contractors struggle to do the work in the rains against the standard road construction engineering experts’ recommendations.

There’s no how it’ll rain with the ground knowing. And the ground and the roads are siblings of the same mother. The roads are now again bearing negative witness that Imo rains have started.

The roads have turned impassable to vehicular and pedestrian movement. The potholes, the eroded parts of the roads, the surfaces washed away since 2011-2019, and various other evidence of deplorable roads have manifested.

What it means is that Imo people will have to wallow in bad roads worsened by the rains all through the next six months or thereabouts that the rains will hold sway.

The idea is that no meaningful good work could go on the roads in the rainy season. That’s why good governors endeavour to make the best out of every second, minute, hour, days, weeks and months of the dry season to carry out road construction projects.

That’s why as governor, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha secured six-month completion time agreements from the contractors on the road construction works in the State.

By those agreements with the contractors, the month of April would have seen to tge completion and commissioning of the road works that effectively started in October 2019.

So much ground was lost in the time lapse of at least two months, from January 14, when the Supreme Court made Uzodimma governor to about March 15 when he got the contractors back to the road construction sites. Now, the rainy season is back!

Two options are available for Imo State and Imo people. One is for Uzodimma do the magic he promised Imo people and get work on Imo roads to continue in the rainy season.

Otherwise, Imo people should prepare to suffer for another six months of bad roads in the rainy season. This appears the most probable and more realistic option available for Imo people.

It’s been proven that good durable roads can’t be accomplished in the rainy season. That, according to experts, caused the washing away of coal tar, black gloss paints, and road surfaces during the sadness and sorrow days of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Except Uzodimma listens to wise counsel by experts in road construction and suspend work till the Q4 of 2020, that’s around October, though depending on when the rains take flight, the harrowing experiences Imo people suffered on Rochas China Coronavirus roads are about to be repeated!

This short essay is purposed to call the attention of Ndimo to the truth about the roads in the State. I’ve been privileged to drive around Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe Zones in the past four weeks and what I saw on the roads aren’t encouraging at all.

Characteristic bad spots in the State, like the perennially bad spot at St. Joseph’s, Orlu roundabout, many spots on Orlu-Owerri-Orlu Road, Okigwe Road, Mbaise Road, Owerri-Onitsha-Owerri Road are already flooded, making movement impossible or very difficult.

And this is just Genesis! God knows what Revelation will be like as the rainy season accelerates and gathers momentum in the coming days, weeks and months.

It’ll be better Imolites prepare for the worst by planning ahead on how to endure the vagaries of the bad roads while the rainy season enjoys its six-months lease!

A planned war doesn’t consume the cripple! To be forewarned is to be forearmed! By God’s grace, Imo must be rebuilt! Thank you!