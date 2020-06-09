Uzodimma Storms Imo PDP Secretariat, Withdraws Vehicles IMSG Gifted To Party

Destiny Ugorji

A Taskforce from the Government House, Owerri, Tuesday, stormed the State Secretariat of Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party-PDP and withdrew two vehicles, one (1) JAC Truck and one (1) Innoson Truck, on the orders of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

According to a Statement issued Tuesday evening by the acting Publicity Secretary of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ogubundu Nwadike and made available to The Agenda Online, the vehicles were gifts from the Government of Imo State to the party, during the last administration in the state.

According to the statement, “until this official withdrawal of the vehicles, they were property of Imo PDP, assigned to the State Chairman, Chief Martin Ejiogu, and the State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, respectively.”

“It will go down on record that this is the first time in the history of politics in Imo State, at least since 1999, that vehicles donated to a political party by a previous government will be withdrawn by a new regime. Hence, the withdrawal of the two vehicles by the Uzodimma regime is viewed by our party as an unfortunate precedence in the annals of politics in our State.”

“It may be recalled that between May 29, 2019 and January 14, 2020 when Imo PDP was in power, there was no time the Rebuild Imo administration withdrew any vehicle its predecessor, the Rescue Mission regime, gave to All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State. The normal practice is for vehicles donated to a party by the government at any point in time to remain the property of the party.”

“This party takes this action of the Uzodimma regime as another evidence of the increasing deliberate resolve by the current regime to deal ruthlessly with Imo PDP as it was widely quoted as threatening recently. We wonder where such actions will lead this regime and Imo State as time passes.”

“The instructions for the withdrawal of the vehicles were communicated to the Imo PDP leaders vide two separate official letters to the effect, addressed to them in their individual official capacities in the party.”

The unedited text of the letter of withdrawal reads thus:

“Return of No JAC Truck Belonging To Imo State Government Back To The Transport Officer Government House, Owerri.” That was the title.

The body read thus:

“I have been instructed by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State Dist. Senator, Hope Uzodinma; for you to return 1 No JAC Truck, belonging to Imo State Government, without further delay.

“ 2. You are too return the same tot the Transport Officer Government House, Owerri; who will in return; give you an acknowledgement letter; clearing you of the burden.

“ 3. Please take necessary steps to implement His Excellency; the Governors directives.”

After receiving the vehicles, the Taskforce leader’s handwritten acknowledgement read thus: “This is to acknowledge the fact that 1 No JAC Truck; has been recovered from Chief Martin Ejiogu of PDP Imo State by the Transport Unit of Imo State Govt. House; this day the 9th of June, 2020. It was signed by the Transport Officer as “T.O” Govt. House for Special Adviser on Security”.

It is necessary to note that the wordings above on the withdrawal letter and acknowledgement by the Transport Officer to the State Chairman was word-for-word same for the State Secretary. The only difference being that where “JAC” was written on the letter to the state chairman, “Innoson” was written on the letter to the State Secretary. “