Uzodimma Swears-in Acting President, Customary Court Of Appeal

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sworn-in Justice Matthew Emeka Njoku as the Acting President, Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State.

Performing the ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri, Monday, the Governor reminded the Acting President of the enormous responsibility surrounding the office, which include seeing himself as a beacon of transparency and exhibiting sterling leadership qualities.

Governor Uzodimma enjoined Justice Njoku to show purposeful leadership, demonstrate wisdom and fairness in the discharge of his judicial duties.

He emphasized that the Acting President should bear in mind that his administration has no room for public sector corruption.

The Governor used the opportunity to inform the judiciary that soon all those indicted in the payroll fraud in Imo State would be brought to justice

Accepting the appointment, an excited Acting President, Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, Justice Njoku thanked the Governor for accepting the recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission, Imo State that resulted in his appointment.

He reminded the governor that his appointment has shown that every part of Imo State is the Governor’s constituency and that the governor is a true respecter of the rule of law.

Justice Njoku pledged not to fail the governor and people of Imo State. “I will leave the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State better than I met it,” he promised.

Explaining the import of Justice Njoku’s appointment to newsmen, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State, Barrister C.O.C. Akaolisa said that the swearing-in is a clear indication that the era of cutting corners to grab undue positions is over in Imo State and that people who aspire to positions must wait for their turn.

He re-emphasized that Justice Njoku’s appointment is as a result of National Judicial Council’s report, which was followed up by the Imo State Judicial Service Commission’s recommendations, all pointing to the need for fairness and transparency in public office.

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku; Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins; Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Ijeoma Ogugua; Judges and members of the Judiciary the Head of Service of Imo State, Dr. Camillius Iwuagwu and other top government appointees witnessed the swearing-in ceremony.