Uzodinma a Functional Fraudster- Onyeagucha

Former Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Uche Onyeagucha has taken a swipe on the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, describing him as a fraudster, unworthy of any public office.

Onyeagucha, in a Statement he personally signed, further described the Imo State Governor as a “Compound illiterate and Shameless 419ner.”

The former member of the House of Representatives was reacting to an earlier abuse by Governor Uzodinma’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Batos Nwadike on a radio program in Owerri.

I listened with “rapt attention the vituperative flippancies against my person by one Batros Nwadike, Hope Uzodimma’s hired mercantilist, some hours ago this morning, on MY RADIO FM, where he referred to me as kidnappers’ lawyer.”

Onyeagucha said he could not “condescend so low by joining issues with Batos whom he described as “a first-class charlatan,” adding that it will “be a colossal waste of my precious time and also a way of dignifying his idiosyncrasies and giving him unprecedented visibility and recognition which he doesn’t deserve. Batros is not my match.” he declared.

Continuing, Onyeagucha stressed that “I want to let the Supreme Court imposed Governor that I am not and have never been a lawyer to kidnappers.”

Onyeagucha reminded the governor of his antecedents and said “It is indeed laughable that a functional fraudster, a first class swindler, a compound illiterate and a shameless 419ner like Hope Uzodimma who has been severally arrested and detained in the past by many security agencies over his involvement in criminal and fraudulent activities will have the rocker temerity to dare hire a sea urchin like Batros Nwadike to pour venoms and tantrums on my person.”

Onyeagucha revealed that he was aware that it was “nothing but a diversionary gimmick by Hope Uzodimma who is incapable of moving the State forward.”

He promised to continue to check on the Governor and challenged “him to concentrate in providing the dividends of democracy to Imolites rather than in this show of shame.”