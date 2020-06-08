Uzodinma Distances Self From Social Media Regulation Bill

Destiny Ugorji

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has distanced himself from speculations that the state government is considering the birth of a law to regulate the Social Media in the State.

In a Press Statement, issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, Monday, and made available to The Agenda Online, the Governor denied any meeting with the leadership of the state House of Assembly where the social media regulation Bill was discussed.

The statement reads in part:

“The Office of the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor of Imo State is not aware of any meeting His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma held with Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins on any proposed Social Media Regulation Bill.”

“The same criminals and lousy social media loafers who are in the habit of raising press releases in the name of the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, simply concocted the said proposed meeting between the Governor and the Speaker using Oguwike Nwachuku’s name to legitimise their criminal intent.”

“In the fake press release, the Governor was also alleged to have met with the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu and his team on Project Monitoring.”