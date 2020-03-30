Uzodinma Orders Closure of Motor Parks in Imo

Destiny Ugorji

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has directed that all motor parks operating within the state be shut down immediately.

According to a Statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku and made available to The Agenda Online, Monday evening, the directive is in furtherance of efforts by the state government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Imo.

Governor Uzodinma on Saturday announced a lockdown of the state and prohibited activities in churches, markets, marriages, burial ceremonies, among others.

On Monday, the governor further directed that vehicles operating within the state should stop doing so immediately and ordered that all motor parks be shut forthwith.