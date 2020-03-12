Uzodinma Sends 22 Commissioner -Designates to State Assembly …Appoints 30 Other Aides

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Wednesday, forwarded a list of 22 Commissioner Nominees to the Imo State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

Also sent to the State Assembly for confirmation is a list of eighteen Special Advisers.

Similarly, the Governor has appointed Twelve Senior Special Assistants.

In a Press Statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku and made available to newsmen, details of the appointees are:

Commissioners Designate:

1. Dr. Mrs. Osunkwo

2. Iyke Njoku

3. Prof. V. E. O. Ikegwuoha

4. Barr. Francis Dibiagwu

5. Doris Akubuo

6. Dan Oguh

7. Noble Atulegwu

8. C. C. Osuala

9. Lambert Orisakwe

10. Obiageri Ajoku

11. Nkechi Ugwu

12. Simeon Ibegbulem

13. Kingsley Ononuju

14. Declan Emelumba

15. Enyinnaya Onuegbu

16. Rex Anunobi

17. Raph Nwosu

18. Fabian Ihekwueme

19. Tony Umezuruike

20. Iyke Umeh

21. Mathias Emejuonu

22. Love Ineh

SA Nominees

1. Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke

2. Doris Anyanwu

3. Ifeanyi Opara

4. Canis Moore Nwachukwu

5. Ikem Unaegbu

6. Wilson Nwafor

7. Barr. Ogechi Njoku

8. Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu

9. Agugbue Odonyenma

10. Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick

11. Chief Gipson Achonwa Njemanze

12. Bladen Amajurionwu

13. Amaka Prisca Onwumere

14. Francis Chukwu

15. Hon. Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma

16. Chief Sam Ejiogu

17. Chief Sam Osuji

18. Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham

SSA Nominees

1. Hajiya Fatima Hamza

2. Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim

3. Mrs. Kate Osigwe

4. Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu

5. Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu

6. Eric Uwakwe

7. Ikegwuruka Johndonald

8. Okiro Savior Chima

9. Charles Chinedu Akakem

10. Chinonye E. Agobuo

11. Oluchi Sonate Praise

12. Arinze Nwokedi