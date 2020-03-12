Uzodinma Sends 22 Commissioner -Designates to State Assembly …Appoints 30 Other Aides

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Wednesday, forwarded a list of 22 Commissioner Nominees to the Imo State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.
Also sent to the State Assembly for confirmation is a list of eighteen Special Advisers.
Similarly, the Governor has appointed Twelve Senior Special Assistants.
In a Press Statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku and made available to newsmen, details of the appointees are:
Commissioners Designate:
1. Dr. Mrs. Osunkwo
2. Iyke Njoku
3. Prof. V. E. O. Ikegwuoha
4. Barr. Francis Dibiagwu
5. Doris Akubuo
6. Dan Oguh
7. Noble Atulegwu
8. C. C. Osuala
9. Lambert Orisakwe
10. Obiageri Ajoku
11. Nkechi Ugwu
12. Simeon Ibegbulem
13. Kingsley Ononuju
14. Declan Emelumba
15. Enyinnaya Onuegbu
16. Rex Anunobi
17. Raph Nwosu
18. Fabian Ihekwueme
19. Tony Umezuruike
20. Iyke Umeh
21. Mathias Emejuonu
22. Love Ineh
SA Nominees
1. Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke
2. Doris Anyanwu
3. Ifeanyi Opara
4. Canis Moore Nwachukwu
5. Ikem Unaegbu
6. Wilson Nwafor
7. Barr. Ogechi Njoku
8. Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu
9. Agugbue Odonyenma
10. Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick
11. Chief Gipson Achonwa Njemanze
12. Bladen Amajurionwu
13. Amaka Prisca Onwumere
14. Francis Chukwu
15. Hon. Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma
16. Chief Sam Ejiogu
17. Chief Sam Osuji
18. Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham
SSA Nominees
1. Hajiya Fatima Hamza
2. Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim
3. Mrs. Kate Osigwe
4. Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu
5. Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu
6. Eric Uwakwe
7. Ikegwuruka Johndonald
8. Okiro Savior Chima
9. Charles Chinedu Akakem
10. Chinonye E. Agobuo
11. Oluchi Sonate Praise
12. Arinze Nwokedi