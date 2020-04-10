Uzodinma’s Administration Draconian – PDP

…Denies Nwaogwugwu’s Suspension

Destiny Ugorji

The Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State has described the administration of Chief Hope Uzodinma in Imo State as draconian, declaring that it will henceforth address it as a Regime.

In a Statement signed by the Director General of Imo PDP Media Center, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu and made available to The Agenda Online, the Party condemned an earlier threat issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Imo State, Oguike Nwachukwu, describing it as aimed at intimidating opposition in the state.

Nwaogwugwu’s statement reads in part: “from today, I shall, in my official communications address the Supreme Court imposed Governor of the State’s Administration as a Regime. This has become very imperative since the regime has adopted a draconian style to clamp down on social media critics, stamp out opposition voices and shut down the media practitioners giving dissenting views on his regime.”

“Today, I was threatened to be arrested by the unelected governor for opposing his inept and clueless regime and for speaking truths to power.”

Earlier in a Statement, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguike Nwachukwu expressed anger over what he described as an attempt to malign the office of the Governor, threatening that the law will take its course.

The statement reads in part:

“I will no longer tolerate nonsense from lousy social media irritants who, from all indications, are not ignorant of the implications of their actions.”

“No doubt, Imo State Governor appreciates the gains derivable from utilization of the social media platforms for positive purposes.”

“However, I will not under any circumstances condone deliberate ploy by persons who see the social media as a tool to malign my person and Office.”

In another development, the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State has described as fake, a letter trending in the social media, alleging that the Party has suspended the Director General of Imo PDP Media Center, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu.

In a statement signed by the State Secretary of the Party, Nze Ray Emeana and made available to The Agenda Online, the Party accused the Imo State Government of being behind the fake letter of suspension.

The Statement reads in part:

“We woke up this morning to a poorly scripted and laughable letter, being circulated in some social media platforms, purporting the suspension of Comrade Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, the performing, erudite and patriotic Director General, Imo State PDP, New Media Directorate.”

“The purported letter is obviously sponsored by the Imo State Government, with the intention to causing confusion and to fly a kite of their disdain for constructive and credible opposition in the state.”

“Let it be known, that our DG, New Media, Mr. Ambrose Nwaogwugwu and his team, have in the course of discharging their core mandate, earned the respect and accolades from, not only our great party, but across political divides.”

“The implications of the forged letter purporting the sacking of the DG of PDP new New Media, coinciding with the press release by one Oguwike Nwachukwu, who claims to be the Chief Press Secretary to the APC Governor, wherein he disclosed of plans to attack Mr. Nwogwugwu and hound him and other members of our party is not lost on us.”

“On the foregoing, we wish to alert Imolites that the safety of Mr. Ambrose Nwaogwugwu and that of our members has been put on the doorstep of the Government. The government should be held responsible, should any harm befall any of our members.”

“We wish to salute and indeed encourage our New Media Directorate for their tenacity and patriotism and urge them, not to waver in the face of tyranny and intimidation. As a party, we take absolute responsibility for the activities of the New Media and will resist any plan to truncated free speech and freedom of expression under whatever guise.”

“The Supreme Court imposed government of APC in Imo state should brace up for virile opposition, or toe the honourable path, if it cannot stand the heat of the laid down democratic tenets.”

“The opposition will continue to speak out for the workers, and the pensioners who are being owed since February 2020. The opposition will not stop asking questions on how Government is run in Imo State, and expect to get answers.”

“Imo PDP during its 7 months in Government tolerated every critic, even those who were obviously mischievous. Governor Uzodinma must understand that Democracy is about the people, for the people and by the people.”

“We call on Security agencies to take note of these threats, while noting that the opposition shall not succumb to cheap intimidation as further threat on opposition voices in Imo shall not be tolerated.”