We Must Ensure Onnoghen’s Experience as CJN Never Happens Again – First Female SAN

We Must Ensure Onnoghen’s Experience as CJN Never Happens Again – First...

Nigeria’s first female Senior Advocate (SAN), Folake Solanke, has called for judicial reforms in the legal profession, adding that the court should appraise itself to see if it is in line with due order.

“I mean, look at the way the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen was removed, I am not advocating for anybody or any wrong doing, no, I’m advocating serious breach of due process,” she said in an interview with Channels Television.

Recall that the then CJN was convicted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal over charges bordering on non-declaration of assets.

He was eventually suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 25, 2019 after the government obtained an ex parte order.

But Folake maintained that the manner in which the CJN Onnoghen was removed was questionable, adding that the National Judicial Commission was brought in late into the process of his removal.

“That the CJN was removed by a nocturnal order of a tribunal, that is something history is going to condemn and it’s something that we must make sure doesn’t happen again” she said.

According to her, the Supreme Court for instance, exists to make sure the country is guided by the rule of law.

She also said that another trouble bedvelling the court was that some law enforcement agencies do not respect the sanctity of the court.

“But we must have an easy relationship between the lawyers and the law enforcement agencies; but for whoever to break into a Federal High Court to remove Omoleye Sowore, I mean that the greatest assault I’ve heard of on the rule of law.”

Furthermore, she said that the fact that all manner of cases were presented before the Supreme Court was proof that the public do not respect the judiciary.

“Many cases, many abuse, which should never reach the door of the Supreme Court are there; I mean somebody has a case where some goats were killed , tenancy agreement issues and that got to the Supreme Court?”

She said it was important for the Supreme Court itself to engage in self criticism, self awareness and self assessment to address the loss of confidence of the people in the Supreme Court.

She stressed that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) needed to speak up for the rights of the common man.

“It depends on the leadership, it needs to be more vocal and really be heard to be the voice of the people,” she said.

Credit: The Whistler