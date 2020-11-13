Why Imo Assembly Speaker Was Impeached – Lawmaker

Destiny Ugorji

A member of the Imo State House of Assembly says Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins was impeached for being incompetent.

The Lawmaker, who does not want to be mentioned at this time said the Speaker is also accused of misappropriation of funds and insensitivity.

It would be recalled that members of Imo State House of Assembly, Friday, impeached the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Chiji Collins.

The House immediately elected the member representing Onuimo State Constituency, Hon. Paul Emeziem as the new Speaker.

The Agenda Online reports that Nineteen, of the Twenty Seven members of the State Assembly voted in favour of the Speaker’s removal.

It would be recalled that news broke out recently on the planned slashing of the remuneration of the State Assembly members by the State Governor.

Sources within the Assembly complex also confirmed to our Correspondent that the lawmakers are being owed months of salary arrears.

