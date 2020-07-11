Wike Disowns Response Ridiculing Uzodinma

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has distanced himself from a trending report, alleging that he ridiculed the Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma.

Governor Wike’s response was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.

Below is the full statement by Mr. Nsirim:

GOVERNOR WIKE’S REPLY TO GOVERNOR UZODINMA WAS CONCOCTED

The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to the news circulating in the Social Media that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State denigrated his Imo State counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The purveyors of the deliberate falsehood alleged that Governor Wike replied Governor Uzodinma over a recent statement where he allegedly boasted that “the All Progressives Congress (APC) will teach the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Wike how to conduct a transparent election in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election.”

The concocted story only existed in the imagination of the authors and so there was also no disparaging comment by Governor Wike.

Members of the public are hereby advised to discountenance all the information contained in the said publication as they did not emanate from Governor Wike.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

July 10, 2020