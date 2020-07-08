Wike Fires Perm Sec For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has sacked the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Sunny Okere, for allegedly flouting guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim.

According to the statement, Okere’s dismissal was with immediate effect.

The former permanent secretary was dismissed for reportedly participating in a burial ceremony with more than 50 persons in attendance in contravention to the state government’s protocol on funerals amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor was quoted as saying, “In the face of increasing infections and systemic risk to public health and safety, most residents have continued to disregard the mitigating protocols with reckless abandon.

“Public and private transporters, business owners and churches are refusing to adhere to the relevant protocols.

