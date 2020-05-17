Wike Loses, Mourns Media Aide

Destiny Ugorji

Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu is dead.

Nwakaudu died Sunday, at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

According to a Statement issued Sunday evening by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim and made available to The Agenda Online, the late Nwakaudu died after a brief illness.

The statement reads in part:

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.”

“He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.”

“The governor, on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.”

“He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.”